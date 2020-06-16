Google Bans Right-Wing Site The Federalist From Its Ad Platform
Two right-wing digital outlets, The Federalist and Zero Hedge, have been banned from Google’s advertising platform after it was found that the sites pushed unsubstantiated claims about the Black Lives Matter protests. NBC reported on Tuesday that Google took action against The Federalist on Tuesday after the NBC News Verification Unit brought research conducted by the Center for Countering Digital Hate to the tech giant’s attention.
According to the research, ten U.S. based websites, including The Federalist and ZeroHedge, had published racist articles on the protests and were projected to earn millions of dollars from Google Ads. Google informed NBC News that it had already demonetized ZeroHedge when the outlet contacted them.
“We have strict publisher policies that govern the content ads can run on and explicitly prohibit derogatory content that promotes hatred, intolerance, violence or discrimination based on race from monetizing,” a spokesperson told NBC. “When a page or site violates our policies, we take action. In this case, we’ve removed both sites’ ability to monetize with Google.”