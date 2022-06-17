CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Google Billionaire Sergey Brin Works to Keep Divorce Details Under Wraps
NO CHILD SUPPORT
Read it at Insider
Google founder Sergey Brin filed for divorce in January from his second wife, Nicole Shanahan, according to recently unearthed court records. Filings in Santa Clara County Superior Court show that the case is still pending and concerns the status of their minor child. The couple had discreetly tied the knot in 2018; Shanahan is a lawyer, tech founder, and philanthropist. The Google billionaire, worth some $89 billion, was previously married to 23andMe founder Anne Wojcicki for eight years. According to Insider, Brin and Shanahan have worked to seal significant portions of their court filings, citing his status as “one of the wealthiest and most famous technology entrepreneurs in the world.”