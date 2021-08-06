Google Boss Larry Page Gets New Zealand Residency After Asking for Quarantine Upgrade
MUST BE NICE
Google founder Larry Page has become the latest billionaire to gain residency in New Zealand, after applying through the country’s “Investor Plus” category—a fast-lane for the super rich. According to the Kiwi publication Stuff, Page applied for residency in November 2020. (He’s been bunkered down in Fiji during the pandemic.) Then, in February, he arrived in New Zealand after his son experienced a medical emergency. At that point his application was reportedly approved.
According to Stuff, Page’s staff pressured authorities to let him stay at swankier isolation accommodations in downtown Auckland when he arrived, but officials rebuffed the request. He is now one step closer to fellow billionaire Peter Thiel, who gained New Zealand citizenship in 2011 despite having spent just 12 days there, raising discontent from some locals over preferential treatment.