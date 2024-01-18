Google CEO Warns Employees of MORE Cuts Amid Mass Layoffs: Report
‘TOUCH CHOICES’
Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees that more changes were on the way after firing more than 1000 workers already since the start of this year, an email obtained by The Verge revealed. Employees across numerous Google departments, including its ad sales, search and shopping teams, were given the chop, though the number is slightly less than the 1200 employees it fired at the same time last year. “We have ambitious goals and will be investing in our big priorities this year,” Pichai said in the internal memo, which, according to The Verge, was sent to all Google employees Wednesday. “The reality is that to create the capacity for this investment, we have to make tough choices. These role eliminations are not at the scale of last year’s reductions, and will not touch every team,” Pichai added. “But I know it’s very difficult to see colleagues and teams impacted.”