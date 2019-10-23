CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    QUANTUM LEAP

    Google Claims Historic Quantum Breakthrough Which Could Change Future of Computing

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    REUTERS

    Google claims it has achieved a historic technological breakthrough called “quantum supremacy” which could completely change our understanding of what a computer is capable of. If confirmed, the company has proved that it's possible computers will one day be able carry out calculations at speeds which are barely comprehensible compared to current technology. In a paper published Wednesday, Google claimed its quantum computer completed an incredibly complex mathematical calculation in just over three minutes. The company said that the largest supercomputers in the world would take over 10,000 years to solve the same problem. The technology relies on the unpredictable behavior of small particles to encode huge amounts of information, according to the Washington Post.

    Read it at Washington Post