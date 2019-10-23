CHEAT SHEET
QUANTUM LEAP
Google Claims Historic Quantum Breakthrough Which Could Change Future of Computing
Google claims it has achieved a historic technological breakthrough called “quantum supremacy” which could completely change our understanding of what a computer is capable of. If confirmed, the company has proved that it's possible computers will one day be able carry out calculations at speeds which are barely comprehensible compared to current technology. In a paper published Wednesday, Google claimed its quantum computer completed an incredibly complex mathematical calculation in just over three minutes. The company said that the largest supercomputers in the world would take over 10,000 years to solve the same problem. The technology relies on the unpredictable behavior of small particles to encode huge amounts of information, according to the Washington Post.