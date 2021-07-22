CHEAT SHEET
Google Founder Has Been Hiding Out on Off-Limits Island During Pandemic
Google co-founder Larry Page has reportedly spent months of the pandemic holed up in Fiji, and may even have bought his own island. According to Insider, which reported on Page’s whereabouts, the centibillionaire has mainly kept to Tavarua island, and a jet linked to him was spotted on a local runway. Fiji has been off-limits to outsiders, except those who can make the trip via superyacht or private jet.
Page is apparently fond of hydrofoiling, the above-water surfing alternative made famous by Mark Zuckerberg, who last year slathered on so much sunscreen that he could have been mistaken for a mime. Zuck later said he was trying to disguise himself from paparazzi.