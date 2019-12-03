Google Co-Founders Surrender Control of Alphabet to CEO Sundar Pichai
Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the two founders of Google, have stepped down from their roles as co-CEOs of its parent company Alphabet and, ceded control of the company to current Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Pichai will be responsible for leading Google and managing Alphabet’s significant investments in spin-off technologies like self-driving cars and drones.
“We’ve never been ones to hold on to management roles when we think there’s a better way to run the company. And Alphabet and Google no longer need two CEOs and a President,” the two wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. They said they would “remain actively involved as Board members, shareholders and co-founders.” The two have become less involved in Alphabet’s day-to-day operations in recent years. In an email sent to all Google employees, they wrote, “We believe it’s time to assume the role of proud parents—offering advice and love, but not daily nagging!”