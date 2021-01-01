Louie Gohmert’s Election Lawsuit Against Pence Gets Tossed
WORD
A federal judge has dismissed Rep. Louie Gohmert’s lawsuit seeking to force Vice President Mike Pence to interfere in the electoral vote count that made Joe Biden the winner of the election. In a Friday ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Jeremy Kernodle said Gohmert “lacks standing” to seek changes to the certification of states’ electoral votes. Gohmert had asked the court to allow Pence to decide which electoral votes to count in the election, though even the Justice Department had asked the judge to reject the ridiculous suit. In addition to the lawsuit being widely seen as a nonsensical long shot, it is perhaps no surprise that it was tossed after Gohmert’s lawyers admitted to an embarrassing “technical” issue earlier Friday. In a court filing seeking an extension to file some arguments, they wrote about their difficulties reconciling Google Docs and Microsoft Word: “Plaintiffs’ counsel have encountered numerous technical incompatibilities in the software versions.”