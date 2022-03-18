Google Employees Sue Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
Former and current Black employees of Google have filed a joint lawsuit against the company, alleging a workplace culture of racial discrimination. In a press statement released Friday, April Curley claims she was forced to perform entry-level duties at the company—even though they were well-below her work and education experience. The lawsuit alleges Curley endured racism while she worked as a diversity recruiter and she was consistently passed over for promotions. Famed civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who is working on the case, said Google was “ undervaluing, underpaying, and mistreating their Black employees, leading to high turnover.” The lawsuit says that Curley was retaliated against when she alerted Google managers to alleged discriminatory practices within the company. She was later fired.