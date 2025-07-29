Google Engineer, 29, Killed by Falling Tree Branch in Yosemite

A Google software engineer died after a tree branch struck her while she was walking among giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park. Angela Lin, 29, had been hiking a popular trail through the California park with her boyfriend, David Hua, when they heard a loud crack. “Two to three seconds later, branches fell out of the sky,” Hua told SFGATE. “One big branch struck Angela, and then there were a bunch of smaller ones directly behind me.” Hua found Lin lying face-up on the ground with blood pooling around her head. He and a park ranger performed CPR until first responders arrived, but Lin did not survive. Emergency personnel later told Hua that the impact from the branch had likely killed Lin instantly. The Tuolumne Grove trail was reportedly closed for roughly a week after Lin’s death, which occurred on July 19, but the park has not issued an official release on the incident. Yosemite public affairs officer Scott Gediman told SFGATE the incident “remains under investigation” and that there is “no further information available.” A Google spokesperson told the Daily Beast, “We lost a loved and respected member of our team. We’re very saddened by this tragedy, and our hearts are with their family and loved ones.” Lin, a UC Berkeley graduate, had been working at the tech giant since 2022, according to her LinkedIn page. The Daily Beast has reached out to Yosemite National Park for comment.