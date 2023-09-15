Google Founder Finalizes Divorce After Wife’s Alleged Musk Affair
MESSY
Google co-founder Sergey Brin quietly wrapped up his divorce from Nicole Shanahan in May after allegations that she had an affair with buddy-turned-foe tech billionaire Elon Musk, Insider reported Friday. Shanahan and Brin married in November 2018 but cut it off three years later in January 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Last year, The Wall Street Journal reported that Brin and Musk, once friends, had a falling out in light of the allegations, and Brin began divesting his holdings in his rival’s companies. Hours after the story was published, Musk took to Twitter to deny the fling with Brin’s wife and claimed they were still friends. Shanahan also brushed off the allegations, calling them “not only an outright lie but also defamatory.”