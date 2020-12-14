Massive Google Outage Takes YouTube, Gmail, and Docs Offline

Want more? Support us for unlimited access.   
    Google’s flagship services—including YouTube, Gmail, Classroom, and Google Docs—were all knocked offline in an incredibly rare outage Monday morning. The company’s Workspace Status Dashboard showed that every single one of its services experienced outages, which appeared to be affecting millions of users around the world. However, the services started returning online after around 40 minutes of disruption. The cause hasn’t yet been explained—a Google spokesperson told BBC News they were unable to comment as they couldn’t access their email account.

