Google Parent Alphabet Cutting 12,000 Jobs in Monster Layoffs
Google parent company Alphabet is going to cut around 12,000 jobs from its payroll, employees were told Friday. CEO Sundar Pichai informed workers of the huge headcount reduction—which represents over 6 percent of the company’s global workforce—in an email in which he said he accepts “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here.” “These are important moments to sharpen our focus, reengineer our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities,” he added. Google is just the latest tech giant to announce epic staff reductions in recent weeks, following the likes of Twitter, Amazon, and Facebook parent Meta in slashing jobs to reduce costs.