Google Says It Won’t Donate to Any Lawmaker Who Tried to Block Certification of Biden’s Victory
WAS IT WORTH IT?
The sorry band of lawmakers who voted against certifying the results of the presidential election—just hours after the deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6—might be a little hard up for their upcoming campaigns. According to Axios, Google has decided to that no financial contributions from its political action committee will go to any member of Congress who tried to block certification of Joe Biden’s victory. Google’s decision follows similar action from Facebook and Microsoft. José Castañeda, a Google spokesperson, said: “After the disturbing events at the Capitol, NetPAC paused all contributions while undertaking a review. Following that review, the NetPAC board has decided that it will not be making any contributions this cycle to any member of Congress who voted against certification of the election results.” Those members of Congress include Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX,) Josh Hawley (R-MO,) and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL.)