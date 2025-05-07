Shares Slump as Apple Says Google Search to Be Replaced by AI

Cheat Sheet
1
Singer of Huge 90s Band Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis
‘IT’S NOT MY TIME’
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.07.25 3:49PM EDT 

3 Doors Down lead singer Brad Arnold announced Wednesday that he’s been diagnosed with kidney cancer, forcing the band to pause its upcoming summer tour. “I’ve got some not-so-good news for you today,” Arnold said in a video posted on social media. The “Kryptonite” singer explained that he’d gone to the hospital a few weeks ago after getting “sick,” and was then diagnosed with clear cell renal cell carcinoma—the most common type of kidney cancer. The cancer had also metastasized to his lung. “It’s stage four, and that’s not real good. But you know what?” he said. “We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything. So I have no fear. I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all.” Arnold quipped that he’ll be listening to 3 Doors Down’s 2008 song “It’s Not My Time” as he battles the disease. The band, which Arnold cofounded in 1996 while he was still a teenager in Mississippi, has canceled all upcoming shows, including their summer tour, festival stops, and support dates with Creed, according to Music Mayhem.

Read it at TMZ

2
‘Modern Family’ Star Reveals Why She Fled Hollywood
BAD MEMORIES
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.07.25 12:12PM EDT 
Published 05.07.25 11:27AM EDT 
Actress Ariel Winter.
Actress Ariel Winter. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Ariel Winter is no longer an Angeleno. The Modern Family star told People she left Los Angeles shortly after the series wrapped in 2020 because the city holds some “not-great memories” for her. Winter, 27, reflected on her rocky beginnings as a child actor, including weathering intense online scrutiny about her appearance as a teenager. Being a constant target for online hate “totally damaged [her] self-esteem,” and it was only made worse by her unstable home life. (Winter was removed from her mother’s custody at 14 after allegations of abuse, and lived with her older sister until being emancipated at 17.) While she prefers not to discuss her tumultuous family dynamics, Winter told People that leaving L.A.—and receiving a lot of therapy—helped her find the stability she missed as a kid. The actress now lives just outside of Nashville with her longtime boyfriend, actor Luke Benward. Winter may be living a quieter life, but rest assured, she hasn’t left the industry for good. She’s currently developing “several projects,” including a podcast and a cooking show. She’s also working with the group Safe From Online Sex Abuse to catch child predators. However, if she books another network TV gig, she’s open to moving back.

Read it at People

3
Bravo Reveals Where New Real Housewives Franchise Will Be Set
ISLAND DREAMING
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.07.25 2:07PM EDT 
Andy Cohen
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Buckle up, Rhode Islanders: the Real Housewives franchise is coming for America’s smallest state. Earlier today, Bravo announced it will expand its touchstone Real Housewives franchise with a thirteenth installment, The Real Housewives of Rhode Island. The Housewives empire launched in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County, and has since expanded to include favorites like New York City, Beverly Hills, and Salt Lake City. Rhode Island will be one of 10 versions still running. There’s no information yet on when the new series will begin its run or which lucky Rhode Islanders have made the cast. But according to Bravo’s press release, the new series will follow “a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations. With aspirational lives, thriving businesses and tangled family dynamics, these decade-long friendships prove that in a state this small, there’s no escaping your past… or each other.” So, exactly like every other Real Housewives installment, but somehow richer and most likely whiter.

Read it at E! News

4

Shares Slump as Apple Says Google Search to Be Replaced by AI

MATTER OF TIME
William Vaillancourt
Updated 05.07.25 4:17PM EDT 
Published 05.07.25 3:57PM EDT 
Eddy Cue
Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Apple’s senior vice president of internet software said Wednesday that artificial intelligence search engines will one day replace Google and other traditional search engines. Shares of Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, subsequently fell by eight percent. Eddy Cue said in federal court that Apple may add AI services like OpenAI, Perplexity AI Inc. and Anthropic PBC to the Safari browser, Bloomberg reported. “There’s enough money now, enough large players, that I don’t see how it doesn’t happen,” he said. Cue also revealed that searches on Safari last month declined due to AI alternatives, which is a first. Cue was testifying as part of the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against Alphabet. Google had an illegal monopoly over online search and text advertising markets, a U.S. District Court judge ruled last August, in part by outbidding competitors for Apple and mobile carriers like Verizon to be the go-to search engine. Google paid Apple up to $20 billion annually, according court testimony. After Cue’s comments Wednesday, Apple shares also fell, though only by two percent. The Washington D.C. court is weighing potential penalties for Google.

Read it at Bloomberg

5
Smokey Robinson Offers First Comments on Shocking Sexual Assault Allegations
LEGAL WOES
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.07.25 4:07PM EDT 
Published 05.07.25 3:13PM EDT 
Smokey Robinson performs onstage during an event at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 3, 2023
Smokey Robinson performs onstage during an event at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 3, 2023. Emma McIntyre/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Smokey Robinson has offered an abrupt response to sexual assault allegations recently leveled against him: “I am appalled.” The Motown legend, 85, spoke with The Daily Mail just a day after he and his wife, Frances Gladney, were hit with a lawsuit detailing shocking allegations of sexual harassment and rape filed in Los Angeles by four women who say they were employed as housekeepers at Robinson’s home between 2007 and 2024. The women allege Robinson created a hostile work environment by regularly screaming at them, using “ethnically pejorative language” and forcing unwanted sexual contact. Their suit also alleges that Gladney was aware of her husband’s conduct, and had participated in settling cases with “other women that suffered and experienced similar sexual assaults perpetuated by him.” The four women are seeking $50 million in damages. According to The Daily Mail, Robinson “did not sound well” when he answered a reporter’s phone call, and began “mumbling incoherently” shortly after providing his brief statement. He then ended the call by saying, “I can’t speak about this right now.”

Read it at Daily Mail

6
Fans Raise 25K for Hospitalized ‘That’s So Raven’ Star After ‘Extremely Severe’ Illness
‘EVERY LITTLE BIT HELPS’
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.07.25 3:27PM EDT 
Rondell Sheridan
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Rondell Sheridan, best known for his role as Victor Baxter in the Disney Channel original series That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home, is struggling after a harrowing diagnosis. The actor, 66, revealed on Instagram that he’s been hospitalized twice in recent weeks for an “extremely severe” case of pancreatitis. In the post, Sheridan explains, “I was on the road to recovery but… my pancreas is inflamed,” and says he will “be out of work for quite some time.” Now, his friends and family are asking for donations to cover Sheridan’s growing medical costs. A GoFundMe set up by Isabel Beyoso, who describes herself as a “dear friend” of Sheridan, is set with a goal of $35,000 to help the actor stay afloat during his recovery. “I know this will be one giant stress we can collectively take off his shoulders so that he can focus on resting, recovering, and healing,” writes Beyoso in the fundraiser’s description. “Every little bit helps.” The GoFundMe has already raised a little over $27K.

Read it at Daily Mail

7
‘Crocodile Dundee’ Star Calls Troubled Son a ‘Terrible Person’
STRANDED STAR
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.07.25 10:57AM EDT 
Paul Hogan
Don Arnold/Getty Images

Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan has revealed that he wants to move back to Australia but is forced to remain in the U.S. because of his “terrible” son Chance, 27, who recently sparked concern following a series of public incidents. The 85-year-old comedy icon told Today Show Australia‘s Richard Wilkins that Chance is “a terrible person because he knows [tabloids] are watching him and he puts something on for them.” Chance—Hogan’s youngest son with his Crocodile Dundee co-star and second wife Linda Kozlowski—posted a video on Instagram in January in which he slurred his words while sipping wine in public. “This is my life. This is what it’s been reduced to,” he said. “Please. Please kill me. I’m begging you.” Moments later he followed up with another video, saying, “I take it all back. I am living the dream... I never want to leave this table.” According to Daily Mail, Chance has lived with his father in Los Angeles since Hogan and Kozlowski divorced in 2014. Hogan, who was promoting a new cut of Crocodile Dundee, released for its 40th anniversary, said he’d move back to Australia “tomorrow” if he could—but added, “I have business reasons and my son to stay in the States for now.”

Read it at Daily Mail

8
‘Boardwalk Empire’ Actor Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Abusing Ex
VIOLENT ATTACKS
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Updated 05.07.25 9:49AM EDT 
Published 05.07.25 9:44AM EDT 
Actor Michael Pitt.
Actor Michael Pitt. Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

Boardwalk Empire and Dawson’s Creek actor Michael Pitt is accused of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend and later attacking her with a cinderblock and a wooden plank, according to TMZ. Pitt, 44, has been charged in four separate domestic incidents that allegedly took place between April 2020 and August 2021 at his New York City home, an indictment states. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Pitt was arrested on May 2 for “assault injury with a weapon sexually motivated, strangulation sexually motivated, sex abuse, and forcible compulsion.” He denies all charges and posted bail, set at $100,000. Speaking to TMZ, the actor’s attorney Jason Goldman described Pitt as “an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes.” “In reality, this baseless claim is suspiciously raised some four or five years after the alleged incident, at a time when the two parties were in a completely consensual and voluntary relationship,” Goldman said. Pitt played Jimmy Darmody in Boardwalk Empire and Henry Parker in Dawson’s Creek.

Read it at TMZ

9
Tom Brady Reveals His Major Parenting ‘F*** Up’
MY BAD!
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.07.25 1:06PM EDT 
Tom Brady
Elyse Jankowski/Elyse Jankowski/FilmMagic

Tom Brady has at least one parenting regret. Appearing on the podcast Impaulsive, the former NFL star told host Logan Paul that he regrets participating in the 2024 Netflix roast after learning his three children—Jack, 17, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12—were upset by the frequent jokes about their mothers. (Jack’s mother is actress Bridget Moynahan, while Benjamin and Vivian are Brady’s children with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.) “There’s some things as a parent you f--- up, and you don’t realize until after,” Brady said. In one roast segment, comedian Kevin Hart poked fun at Bündchen’s post-divorce relationship with her jiu jitsu instructor, implying she had cheated on Brady. In another, comedian Nikki Glaser referenced Brady’s 2006 breakup from Moynahan while joking about his retirement, saying, “It’s hard to walk away from something that isn’t your pregnant girlfriend.” While Glaser has since said the participating comedians agreed not to joke about Brady’s kids directly, Brady told Paul the jokes were (unsurprisingly) still “tough on them.” This isn’t the first time the former Patriots quarterback has expressed regret over the roast. He made similar comments on the Pivot Podcast shortly after the event, saying he “wouldn’t do that again.” According to Brady, his kids later asked him, “What was the point of that?” We’re wondering the same thing.

Read it at Page Six

10
Even Some Cardinals Watched ‘Conclave’ Film to Prepare for the Real Thing
LIFE IMITATING ART
Janna Brancolini
Published 05.07.25 10:30AM EDT 
Conclave Trailer

Some of the 133 cardinals who will be sequestered starting Wednesday to pick the late Pope Francis’ successor prepared for the millennia-old voting process by watching none other than the film Conclave. The Academy-Award winning movie stars Ralph Fiennes as the dean of the College of Cardinals who must oversee a fractious group of clerics trying to reach the required two-thirds consensus to select a new pope. Just like in real life, the electors must decide whether to choose a pontiff who is a progressive liberal, social moderate or staunch traditionalist, with church scandals and the previous pope’s legacy looming large over the proceedings. A cleric told Politico that cardinals consider the film remarkably accurate and a valuable research tool for gaining insight into the highly secretive process. About 80 percent of the cardinals who will be voting on the next pope were appointed by Pope Francis himself, making this their first conclave. Like in the film, many of the cardinals come from far-flung dioceses and haven’t yet navigated the Vatican’s notorious politicking. At least one conservative German cardinal, however, has warned his fellow electors not to take the movie too seriously.

Pope Francis was largely beloved for instituting more progressive policies than his predecessors.
Starting Wednesday, the conclave electors will be sequestered until they decide who will succeed the late Pope Francis. Lisa Maree Williams/Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Read it at Politico

