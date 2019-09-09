CHEAT SHEET
Google Staff Say They Were Punished For Reporting Misconduct: Report
Dozens of Google employees claimed that they were punished after filing complaints with the company's human resources department, according to a report from Vox. In an internal document, the workers reportedly claim they were retaliated against with demotions or other punitive actions after they filed complaints. The document reportedly contains 45 retaliation claims collected by employees. Vox reports that 28 of those cases were related to harassment or discrimination by managers or colleagues. A spokesperson for Google told Vox the company is aware of the document but declined to comment on the allegations and defended the way the company handles misconduct claims. “Reporting misconduct takes courage and we want to provide care and support to people who raise concerns,” said the company's Vice President of People Operations Eileen Naughton.