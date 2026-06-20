Creepy. Google’s search engine is insisting that a made-up horror creature known as “Ed’s Head” from the fictional universe SCP Foundation is real. The ambulatory human head acts like a crab and “scuttles across the seafloor,” using brain matter that extrudes from the back of its head, according to a Google search that takes readers who look up “SCP Foundation” to seemingly authoritative descriptions with a totally straight internet face. The creepazoid Ed’s Head is linked to a deceased nobody named Edward Belltram, according to DNA and dental records, notes information revealed in a Google search. Obviously, the information isn’t real, but Google never makes that clear, nor does it label it as fictional. The creature’s description bears a striking resemblance to one of the monsters from John Carpenter’s groundbreaking 1982 horror movie The Thing (pictured), but Google’s presentation of it is a valuable warning about how AI and search engines can be tricked into treating entirely fictional information as absolutely true. According to SCP lore, which anyone can find in a Google search, the SCP Foundation is a non-governmental organization that collects and contains supernatural discoveries cataloged in (fake) records, studies, and research documents.
U.S. News
Google Terrifies Users by Claiming Fake Horror Entity Is Real
CREEP OUT
Be careful what you search for.
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