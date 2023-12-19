CHEAT SHEET
Google to Pay $700 Million to Users, States in Massive Antitrust Settlement
Google is set to pay out $700 million after settling an antitrust lawsuit brought by all 50 states and the District of Columbia surrounding the tech giant’s alleged app store monopoly. The states alleged Google used its monopoly over app store pricing and fees to drive prices for users higher than they would be in a free market system. Under the deal with state attorneys general, $630 million will go to users in the U.S. affected by the higher prices allegedly brought about by Google’s monopolistic practices. Each eligible user is set to collect a payout of at least $2. Google is set to pay $70 million in penalties and other expenditures to states involved in the suit.