Google to Wipe Abortion Clinic Location Data Post-Roe
PRIVACY
Google has announced it will stop storing location data about visits to abortion clinics to prevent legal troubles for people in states where the procedure has been banned. The change also pertains to visits to fertility centers, addiction treatment facilities, weight loss clinics, and cosmetic surgery clinics. The company is behind the software that powers Android phones. Every year, the government makes thousands of demands that Google turn over digital records, the Associated Press reported, but the company said it generally pushes back against warrants that are baseless or ask for too much. “We’re committed to delivering robust privacy protections for people who use our products, and we will continue to look for new ways to strengthen and improve these protections,” wrote Jen Fitzpatrick, a Google exec.