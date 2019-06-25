Jen Gennai, head of responsible innovation and global affairs at Google, wrote in a Medium post that members of James O’Keefe’s conservative group Project Veritas filmed her without her consent and “selectively edited” her words to make it seem like Google was influencing the 2020 election. Gennai called this nonsense and wrote that “I was explaining how Google’s Trust and Safety team is working to help prevent the types of online foreign interference that happened in 2016.” Gennai quotes Google CEO Sundar Pichai in saying that “we do not bias our products to favor any political agenda.” Gennai added that Project Veritas has done this to numerous other people working in tech, and that “they wanted someone who would give them juicy soundbites about tech’s alleged bias against conservatives.” The video Project Veritas posted on YouTube has been taken down due to “a privacy complaint by a third party.”