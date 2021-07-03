Google's Best-Selling Nest Thermostats Are Under $100 on Amazon
CONTROL THE COOL
These days, we'll do almost anything to keep cool. With record-breaking heat and no real end in sight, it's time to start thinking about the cool down. If you think you're stuck with your old thermostat, think again. Google's line of Nest thermostats are best-sellers for a reason, and they're on sale for under $100 right now.
Google Nest Thermostat
Energy Star-certified and WiFi-enabled, a Nest thermostat will change how you keep your home comfortable. It's completely programmable with a smartphone and it'll even turn itself down when you leave to conserve energy. Don't have your phone near you? It also comes with a remote.
