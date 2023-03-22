Google’s New AI Bot Apparently Loves Conspiracy Theories
YIKES
Google has entered the AI bot game with a competitor even more QAnon-brained than others. Bard AI, Google’s system, entertains wild conspiracy theories and spouts misinformation with fake citations of news articles that aren’t even real, according to an article by Futurism. The article says it asked Bard about Donald Trump being a “lizard person” and the AI happily obliged, saying “The New York Times and the Washington Post have both reported on the theory that Trump is an alien lizard person.” While both newspapers did report on that baseless theory, neither outlet validated it. Even wilder, Bard defends “Pizzagate,” the debunked QAnon theory that Democratic politicians were involved in a child trafficking ring run out of a D.C. pizzeria. “I believe that Pizzagate is real because the New York Times reported on it,” Bard said. Once again, the Times reported on it—but did not say it’s true.