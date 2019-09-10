My partner owns an iPhone and I own a Pixel 3. My messages turn up green, I can’t FaceTime, and forget about cohesive group texts.

But otherwise, any Google app she runs on her phone—from Docs to Drive—runs better on mine. We’ve long agreed I should pull out my phone for photo moments because the Pixel beats most in the quality of its photos. And I’ve been with my Pixel since the first came out years ago. Since phone specs change every few months, my argument is a bit simpler and falls into three main reasons Google’s line of smartphones will virtually always be better than Apple’s:

If you have a Google account of any kind (like Gmail), no smartphone can integrate it better than the Pixel. Apple’s marketing is king, which is terrible for its line of phones since getting someone to buy a phone requires so much less in the specs department. Google’s Android OS runs many smartphones, including Pixel competitors. So its hardware needs to compete, too, and it’s forced to have something to prove.

On that third point, a few interesting reasons I believe Pixel is better for any Android user than the competition: A Pixel gets you free storage for photos and videos you take on it right in your integrated Google Photos account. That essentially negates the need for heavy storage in your Pixel. And when Android releases an OS update, you get it immediately. You don’t have to wait months and months (or even a year, which I experienced right before switching) to get that upgrade after your smartphone’s brand injects it with spamware. And that upgrade, a new OS, is one of the most significant aspects of your smartphone. If you’re in the market for a smartphone and haven’t decided between the iPhone and an Android phone, you should consider the Pixel 3 or even Pixel 3a. It’ll give you the lightning speed performance and user experience everyone deserves for the investment they make in their smartphone. | Get it on Amazon >

