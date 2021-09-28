Goop Hobbled by Executive Exodus, Pandemic Burnout, Low Pay: Report
G-OOPS
Goop, the lifestyle and wellness brand founded by Gwyneth Paltow, has a retention problem that goes all the way to the top thanks to burnout and low pay, four former employees told Business Insider. At least 140 staffers appear to have departed the company since September 2019, according to LinkedIn data, including at least half a dozen senior executives. Three sources told the website that the company had dramatically scaled back its workforce, which numbered around 250 in 2019, due to the pandemic, but others pointed to a stressful work culture and what they described as Paltrow’s habit of souring on her former “favorites” as the true culprits behind the numbers.
Former employees said several top staffers—including the chief financial officer, chief revenue officer, chief technology officer, and chief content officer—left the company in the last two and a half years, with little transparency behind departures. Sources also described to Insider being severely underpaid by as much as 40 percent compared to the industry standard and that supervisors promised discounts and free products to make up for the disparity. Remaining employees were also stretched to the breaking point by the departures and pandemic furloughs. “No one wanted to change jobs in the middle of the pandemic,” one former employee told the site. “I felt like I had to.”