‘Alarm Bells’ Ringing as Key Voters Turn Against Trump

Donald Trump is bleeding support ahead of November’s crucial midterm elections among a key demographic that helped him retake the White House in 2024.

Support for the president among young women ages 18 to 29 shifted from 33 percent in 2020 to 40 percent ahead of Trump’s victory against Kamala Harris, a crucial shift.

Those numbers would now appear to be falling again as Trump fails to deliver on his campaign promises, especially on the economy.

Trump's turbulent second stint in the White House is losing him support from the young women who helped put him there. Alyssa Pointer/REUTERS

“Promises that were made have not been delivered on at all, and I think young women are realizing that,” Savanna Faith Stone, a prominent right-wing Christian influencer, told Politico.

“They’re realizing, ‘Hey, you promised to lower gas prices. You promised the economy would be better. Like, that’s why we voted for you.”

His war with Iran and its impact on the economy appears to be a driving factor. Social Media/Reuters

Trump’s approval rating has lately plummeted to just 38 percent, with the president polling especially poorly on economic performance after his campaign pledged to reverse what he billed as gross mismanagement over four years under Joe Biden.

His war on Iran, amid the wider economic uncertainty sparked by his abortive tariffs regime last year, has hit consumers especially hard.

The Islamic Republic has effectively shuttered the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane through which a fifth of global oil supply passes, since the conflict began in late February.

That closure has sent gas prices skyrocketing. Estimates put the national average price per gallon around $4.19 at the latest count, up from $2.98 before Trump launched his war with the regime.

Politico spoke with a host of prominent young female conservatives at Turning Point USA’s Women’s Leadership Summit, held by the organization of that name set up by late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, in Texas over the weekend.

“I cannot express to you the level of alarm bells that should be ringing for the GOP,” Alex Clark, a prominent conservative influencer, told the outlet of the general feeling among right-leaning women who voted for Trump in 2024.

“I straight up told [the White House], ‘People want ‘fight, fight, fight Trump.’ They don’t want ‘ballroom Trump,’” she added of the president’s ongoing plans to construct a $400 million, possibly $1.4 billion new ballroom on White House grounds.

“I feel like some of the magic and the spark that helped us win 2024 is missing,” she went on.