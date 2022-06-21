GOP Arizona House Speaker, Under Oath, Refutes Trump’s ‘Rigged’ Election Claim
‘THAT IS ALSO FALSE’
Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Republican who supported former President Donald Trump’s reelection in 2020, claimed on Tuesday that Trump lied about their past conversations in a statement Trump released just moments before the fourth Jan. 6 committee hearing. “In November 2020, Bowers thanked me for getting him elected,” Trump wrote in the statement. “He said he would have lost, and in fact expected to lose, if I hadn’t come along. During the conversation, he told me that the election was rigged and that I won Arizona… Bowers should hope there’s not a tape of the conversation.” Bowers, who testified Tuesday that Trump and his allies pressed him to reject Joe Biden’s electors, refuted Trump’s claims under oath. Acknowledging that he did have a phone call with Trump after the 2020 election, Bowers said it “would not be true” to say he ever said the election was rigged. “And when the former president in his statement today claimed that you told him that he won Arizona, is that also false?” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) asked. “That is also false,” Bowers responded.