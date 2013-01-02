GOP Blocks Violence Against Women Act

CHEAT SHEET
If “legitimate rape” didn’t convince you the GOP has gender issues, this should do the trick. House Republicans have allowed the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), which has been reauthorized every year since its passage in 1994, to expire. The VAWA was reapproved by the Senate in April, and was expected to pass the House once again this year. But now, House GOP have reportedly chosen to block the bill. Local and state government resources for domestic-violence victims will be diminished unless proponents can rewrite the law for a new Congress later this year. In a statement, Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) called the move “inexcusable," adding, “but this seems to be how House Republican leadership operates.”