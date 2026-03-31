Politics

GOP Campaign Treasurer Accused of Swiping $200K for His Yacht Loan

SHIP COMES IN

James Phillip Appel has been charged with multiple counts of wire fraud and money laundering.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

ANNAPOLIS, MD -APRIL 7: Maryland House delegates work on the last day of the 90-day legislative session on April 7, 2025. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Jonathan Newton/for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Federal prosecutors have charged a longtime Republican campaign treasurer in Maryland with diverting funds for personal use—including the purchase of a fancy yacht. James Phillip Appel, 58, pleaded not guilty Monday to counts of wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors allege he redirected roughly $200,000 taken from a political figure and a nonprofit group to address debt tied to a Pacific Mariner 65 yacht. A judge released him pending trial with restrictions, barring him from opening new financial accounts. Investigators did not disclose further vessel details, though listings suggest values approaching $800,000. Officials say suspicious transfers began in 2023 and continued into 2024, moving money between campaign, organizational, and personal accounts in multiple transactions. “Today’s indictment confirms what many of us suspected,” Maryland Delegate Kathy Szeliga, an alleged victim of Appel’s, said in a statement. “As a trusted professional, political, and commercial treasurer, James Appel exploited that trust and stole from the very people he was hired to serve. It’s a betrayal beyond words.”

Read it at The Washington Post
Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

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