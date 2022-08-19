GOP Candidate Claims Calls for Attorney General Merrick Garland to Be ‘Executed’ Were ‘Facetious’
JUST KIDDING!
A Republican millionaire real-estate developer running for Congress says he was “just being facetious” when he called for the execution of U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland during a Breitbart interview. Carl Paladino, who is seeking office in western New York, was upset about Garland’s authorization of the search at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. During the interview Saturday, Paladino also slammed President Joe Biden for what he perceived to be lack of leadership. “So we have a couple of unelected people who are running our government, in an administration of people like Garland, who should be not only impeached, he probably should be executed,” Paladino said. “To raid the home of a former president is just—people are scratching their heads and they’re saying, ‘What is wrong with this guy?’” Later in the interview, host Matthew Boyle asked what Paladino meant by his execution comment. “I’m just being facetious,” Paladino answered. Garland has reportedly received an increase in death threats since the raid.