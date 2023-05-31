GOP Candidate Caught Lying on Military Record Ends Race
‘DON’T FRET’
Pro-Trump Republican congressional candidate J.R. Majewski is ending his 2024 dreams once and for all after already losing the Ohio congressional race in 2022. It all fell apart for Majewski last year when a report by the Associated Press surfaced claiming that he repeatedly misrepresented his combat service, including claiming that he served in Afghanistan despite no record of it ever happening. Majewski denied he was lying and launched a second attempt in April against opponent Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur for Ohio’s 9th Congressional district, which came to an abrupt end Tuesday night after Majewski cited his mother’s ailing health for pulling out. “Unfortunately, I have to bow out of the race for OH09 due to my mothers health,” Majewski said in a tweet, revealing that his father died during the last election cycle and that his family was his first priority. “But don’t fret, I love this country too much to stay idle. God Bless all of you,” he added. His Democratic opponent, Rep. Kaptur, is the longest-serving woman in the U.S. House of Representatives.