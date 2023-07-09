GOP Candidate Doug Burgum: I’ll Vote for Trump, But We Won’t Do Business
HAVE IT BOTH WAYS
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum may be willing to “absolutely” vote again for Donald Trump to ascend to the most powerful position in the country despite federal charges, state charges, multiple ongoing criminal investigations into him, and two prior impeachments during his last term, but he draws the line at...doing business with him. “I don't think so,” he told Meet the Press during an interview aired Sunday. “I just think that it’s important that you're judged by the company you keep.” Burgum, who launched a long-shot bid for the GOP presidential nomination last month, said on Friday he would vote for Trump again if 2024 became a Trump-Joe Biden rematch. “I voted for him twice, and if he’s running against Biden I will absolutely vote for him again," Burgum said, according to NBC News.