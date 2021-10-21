GOP Candidate for CA Sec. of State Claims She Inspired Witch’s Murder

In her bid to be California’s Secretary of State, Republican candidate Rachel Hamm has the backing of some of the leading lights in the Trump movement. She has the endorsement of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and Steve Bannon called her part of a “​​rising generation of superstars.”

But Hamm’s new allies often fail to mention her role battling in what she imagines as a ceaseless war with Satanists and witches.

Hamm has claimed that devil-worshippers sacrificed animals and performed other occult rituals in front of her house. But she isn’t without her defenses, saying that her prayers also inspired the murder of a witch in her neighborhood.

Hamm laid out some of her beliefs about a real-life battle between devil-worshippers in an Oct. 7 event at Fresno City College hosted by Turning Point USA. Hamm claimed the neighborhood surrounding the community college was “known for having a lot of Satanic activity,” which she experienced herself when a devil-worshipper murdered a raven on her own lawn.

“The day that I moved into that house, someone from the Satanic community came to my house with a black raven in his hand, and he twisted off the neck of the bird and let the blood spill out onto my property to claim my property and assert the power of Satan over my home,” Hamm said.

Hamm’s travails with the supposed Satanists weren’t over, though. Later in her speech, Hamm claimed that the Satanists drove a metal stake into her property to claim it for the devil.

“I learned a lot about how Satan works, about how the forces of evil work,” she said.

Hamm’s bid for secretary of state—unlikely to succeed in the liberal state—reflects a grassroots GOP focus on elections office amid false allegations that Joe Biden stole the election. Hamm has claimed that Donald Trump, who lost California by nearly 30 points, would have won the state in 2020 if not for voter fraud. And endorsements from prominent Republicans like Flynn and Lindell, in spite of her extreme beliefs, mark a GOP willingness to court the party’s most bizarre fringes.

Hamm’s encounters with Satanists have gone beyond the alleged raven-sacrifice. In her 2017 memoir, Hamm claimed she attended a daycare as a child that was later revealed to be a front for Satan worshippers. Hamm’s supposed daycare experience echoes the claims about supposed Satanic daycares that fueled the “Satanic panic” in the 1980’s and 1990’s.

“This was a Satanic coven claiming to be a preschool so they could train children in Satanic rituals,” she wrote.

Hamm has kept up her feud with witches and Satanists, even sending her son to a “Haunted Forest” last year to investigate Satanic influence. In a video posted to her YouTube channel, Hamm claimed her son witnessed demons lurking to take possession of the thrill-seekers.

But Hamm’s most dangerous brush with witches came during the witch-murder incident. As she explained October speech in Fresno, Hamm was on a trip with her husband when she had a dream about someone murdering her.

“I have just had a dream that someone has tried to break into my home, murder me and light my house on fire,” Hamm said.

“ I can let you know that it was only one witch that was murdered. ” — Rachel Hamm, GOP candidate for California secretary of state

Hamm prayed about the dream murder, hoping it wouldn’t come true. The next day, however, she claims she called her mother and discovered that her prayers had caused a witch who lived near her to be murdered instead.

“You know the witches, the self-proclaimed witches who live two doors down?’” Hamm recalled her mother saying. “‘Well, someone broke into their house, murdered her and lit the house on fire.’ I, of course was like, ‘Excuse me, what did you just say?’”

Hamm pointed to the witch murder as a sign of God’s power.

“The very thing that I had just dreamed that someone was trying to do to me had happened to them,” she said.

In an email to The Daily Beast, Hamm said she didn’t have time to find evidence of the witch’s murder.

“I can let you know that it was only one witch that was murdered,” she wrote in an email.

In her book, Hamm claims she was the target of yet another Satanist murder plot. When a suspicious man who claimed he wanted to measure the house she was renting for insurance purposes came to her door, Hamm began to suspect the man came to her house to plant an occult instrument that could be used in her murder.

“ I saw all the fruits of evil when I saw the mandates, the vaccine, the forcing of the vaccine. ” — Rachel Hamm, GOP candidate for California secretary of state

“If my neighbors knew they lived next to someone who might be murdered at any given moment, and who has satanists coming to her house, they’d want me to move out of the neighborhood,” Hamm writes.

Thanks for her stories about her experiences with witches, Hamm has become a sort of authority on the right about witchcraft. In a YouTube broadcast with undercover conservative operative Anna Khait, Hamm laid out the rules about witches.

“Is there such a good thing as a good witch?” Khait said.

“I’m so glad you asked that,” Hamm said. “Absolutely not.”

Hamm’s belief in witchcraft and Satan worship extends to real-world issues, including her opposition to coronavirus vaccine mandates. Hamm is trying to organize emergency workers into walking off their jobs in November to protest the mandates.

“I saw all the fruits of evil when I saw the mandates, the vaccine, the forcing of the vaccine,” Hamm said in her Fresno speech.

Hamm has also promoted QAnon, the conspiracy theory that holds that a cabal of Satanic cannibal-pedophiles controls the world but will soon be executed by Donald Trump. Hamm has said “I love it” when discussing QAnon, and praised the conspiracy theory for bringing believers to Christianity.

On her YouTube show, Hamm has hosted Juan O. Savin, the alias of a fringe QAnon personality who a faction of QAnon believers think is John F. Kennedy Jr. in disguise. While Savin typically aims his camera at his shoes to hide his face, he has sometimes accidentally reversed the camera into “selfie” mode, inadvertently revealing that he is not JFK Jr.

Both Hamm and Savin are set to appear as speakers at the “Patriot Double Down,” a Las Vegas QAnon convention this weekend.