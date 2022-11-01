CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Trumpy GOP Candidate Pushed Conspiracy Theory That Elites ‘Sell’ Organs After Abortions

    ‘SO MUCH EVIDENCE’

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    Scott Olson/Getty Images

    Kristina Karamo, the Republican nominee for Michigan’s secretary of state, previously spread QAnon conspiracies that elites sell off “freshly harvested organs” after abortions, which she also deemed a form of “child sacrifice.” A former poll worker-turned-GOP nominee, Karamo appeared on a QAnon podcast, Redpill News, in 2020, claiming that people sell baby body parts after abortions. “They sell the organs. There’s a ton of money involved in freshly harvested organs,” she said. “There’s so much evidence out there,” she added, despite there being no evidence of such a practice. She also spread false claims about the 2020 election and accused the Jan. 6 rioters of being antifa in disguise. She also alleged that pop stars, such as Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, were placing children “under a satanic delusion,” according to Rolling Stone. Karamo has since denied her support for QAnon conspiracies, despite appearing at a QAnon conference in 2021.

    Read it at Vice