Trumpy GOP Candidate Pushed Conspiracy Theory That Elites ‘Sell’ Organs After Abortions
‘SO MUCH EVIDENCE’
Kristina Karamo, the Republican nominee for Michigan’s secretary of state, previously spread QAnon conspiracies that elites sell off “freshly harvested organs” after abortions, which she also deemed a form of “child sacrifice.” A former poll worker-turned-GOP nominee, Karamo appeared on a QAnon podcast, Redpill News, in 2020, claiming that people sell baby body parts after abortions. “They sell the organs. There’s a ton of money involved in freshly harvested organs,” she said. “There’s so much evidence out there,” she added, despite there being no evidence of such a practice. She also spread false claims about the 2020 election and accused the Jan. 6 rioters of being antifa in disguise. She also alleged that pop stars, such as Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, were placing children “under a satanic delusion,” according to Rolling Stone. Karamo has since denied her support for QAnon conspiracies, despite appearing at a QAnon conference in 2021.