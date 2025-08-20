GOP Candidate Shares Clip Denying Atlantic Slave Trade

A Republican candidate in Georgia has shared a clip that describes the Atlantic Slave Trade as “fake history.”

Stephanie Donegan, who is running to represent Atlanta’s northern exurbs in the state Senate, shared the conspiratorial clip in June, a screen recording captured by Meidas Touch reveals.

The video, which remains online, includes commentary from the MAGA-aligned rapper Waka Flocka Flame and another Black American who rejects the historical record of slavery in America.

Instead, the clip claims without evidence that the ancestry of most Black Americans is Native American. This contradicts the widely accepted record that the majority of Black people in America—especially those in the south, where Donegan is running for office—are descendants of African slaves.

“I have no African descendants in my blood. I’m a Native American. So literally, I’m a Cherokee. I’m a Blackfoot. I’m a Red Tail Indian,” says Flocka, who was raised in Atlanta but was born in New York City.

Flocka’s remarks are followed by another unidentified Black man who feels the same about his roots.

“I have no African heritage whatsoever and no African relatives,” says the man, who adds that he is from Richmond, Virginia. “I am all Cherokee Indian … The real Black slaves here were Portuguese, and most of the slaves in this country were actually white, not Black.”

Stephanie Donegan, 43, said removing Dominion voting machines will be among her legislative priorities if she is elected to the state senate. Stephanie For GA Senate

Donegan, 43, lists on her social media that she hails from Birmingham, Alabama, and is running on a platform that includes a promise to get rid of Dominion vote counting machines and restore “election integrity.” She did not respond to request for comment by the Daily Beast.

The video she shared was titled “The Transatlantic Slave Trade is fake history (Part 1).” Its description got into the nitty-gritty of the conspiracy, breaking down figures that supposedly disprove the fact that over 12 million Africans were forcibly taken from their homeland and placed on ships to be slaves in the Americas.

“In reality, you’d need hundreds of ships operating constantly with military-grade organization—without modern logistics or infrastructure,” the account claimed.

The Atlantic slave trade was a massive, inhumane operation run by the European powers of the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries. The unethical trade was a cash cow, leading those in power to dedicate significant resources to maintain it.

The video’s poster, “@government_coverup,” shared this explanation for why it believes the Atlantic slave trade is “fake history.” Instagram

The clip’s poster, “Government_coverup,” disagrees.

“When you break it down, the mainstream slave trade narrative becomes logistically improbable at the scale claimed, especially with pre-industrial technology,” the post read. “The amount of Ships, Sailors, Time, Food/water, and Organization would rival modern military logistics.”

The page asked for those who agree to like, comment, and share. Donegan did just that, according to MeidasTouch. In total, the video received 82,000 likes.