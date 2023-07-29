GOP Candidate Says Indicted Trump Just Running to ‘Stay Out of Prison’
‘THE TRUTH IS HARD’
Presidential candidate Will Hurd offered an explanation for Donald Trump trying to get his old job back during the Iowa Republican Party’s Lincoln Dinner on Friday—and was promptly booed for it. The former Texas congressman told the Trump-friendly audience that the GOP frontrunner, who faces several criminal indictments and investigations, is mounting a third campaign not “to represent the people that voted for him in 2016 and 2020,” but “to stay out of prison.” Hurd then tried to assuage the negative reaction from the crowd, which would later hear from Trump himself and several of his competitors. “I know, I know. Listen, I know the truth–the truth is hard,” Hurd said, adding that if Republicans nominate Trump once more, “we are willingly giving Joe BIden four more years in the White House, and America can’t handle that.” Hurd walked off stage to booing and jeering, yet also a smattering of applause.