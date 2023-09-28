GOP Candidates Attack Trump for Skipping Second Debate

Running out of time to make the 2024 GOP primary actually competitive, presidential candidates decided to take a new and novel strategy at the second primary debate on Wednesday night: Actually criticize the race’s frontrunner.

Within the first minutes of the debate, both Chris Christie and Ron DeSantis complained about Donald Trump’s decision to skip the event.

When asked about the impending government shutdown, Christie said the former president had a responsibility to show up and be held to account over his administration’s budget-busting policies.

“Let’s be honest about this with the voters: during the Trump administration, they added $7 trillion to the national debt, and now the Biden administration has put another $5 trillion on and counting,” Christie said.

“We don't get any answers, because Joe Biden hides… and Donald Trump hides behind the walls of his golf clubs and won’t show up here to answer questions like all the rest of us are up here to answer. He put $7 trillion on the debt, he should be here in this room to answer those questions.”

Minutes later, DeSantis took a similar tack, criticizing both Biden and Trump over the situation in Washington.

"You know who else is missing in action?” DeSantis said. “Donald Trump is missing in action. He should be here on this stage tonight. He owes it to you to defend his record.”

Such criticism of Trump may seem relatively meager, but it was a totally fresh sight on the biggest stage of the Republican primary.

In the first debate in August, the candidates onstage largely shied away from criticizing Trump—or even really talking about him at all—until they were prompted to, roughly an hour into the debate.

Even then, the candidates considered to be the strongest Trump challengers, like DeSantis, could not manage to lay out much of any rationale as to why the former president should no longer be the party’s standard-bearer.

With recent primary polls serving as proof their strategy failed, the candidates desperate to remain competitive in the race clearly decided to adjust.

For Christie, who has been perhaps Trump’s most prominent critic in this primary, the jabs were not unexpected: he attacked his former ally in the first debate, too.

But for DeSantis, the shift was notable. Under pressure to actually take aim at Trump, whose team has sought to ruthlessly humiliate him, the Florida governor may have begun to satisfy critics who believe his timidity toward Trump has cost him the primary.

But only Christie seemed to try to manifest Trump’s presence on the debate stage—by taunting him.

“Donald, I know you’re watching,” he said. “You can’t help yourself.”

He accused Trump of being afraid to join his fellow candidates on stage and defend his record. “You keep doing that, nobody up here's gonna keep calling you Donald Trump; we're gonna call you Donald Duck,” Christie said.