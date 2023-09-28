GOP Candidates Wuss Out When Asked Who to Boot Off Stage ‘Survivor’-Style
OUTWIT OUTPLAY OUTLAST
The closing moments of Wednesday night’s Republican presidential debate almost turned into a tribal council situation, with moderator Dana Perino asking the candidates a question from out of left field about who they’d like to see “voted off the island” in time for the next debate. “Please use your marker to write your choice on the notepad in front of you—15 seconds starting now,” she said to audience laughter. The candidates largely reacted in disbelief, with Nikki Haley asking, “Are you serious?” Ron DeSantis jumped in to say, “I’ll decline to do that. With all due respect, like we’re here, we’re happy to debate but I think that’s disrespectful to my fellow competitors.” Perino asked, “Nobody wants to participate?” and DeSantis replied, “Let’s do some questions and talk about the future of the country.” Shortly after, though, moderator Stuart Varney circled back to the Survivor-esque question, telling Chris Christie that he’d seen him “write something on the card.” Christie shot back that he’d “vote Donald Trump off the island right now,” saying he had “respect” for the rest of his fellow candidates on the stage for showing up and taking questions.