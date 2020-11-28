GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel’s Event in GA Descends Into ‘Public Airing of Grievances’
Republican Party Chair Ronna McDaniel found herself in a quandary while speaking to voters Saturday at a GOP event in Georgia, caught between urging them to vote in the upcoming runoff that will decide control of the U.S. Senate while also maintaining that the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election couldn’t be trusted. The meet-and-greet descended into a fiery “public airing of grievances,” according to a CNN reporter who was there. One voter asked, “Why should we trust this [runoff] election when it’s already been decided?” McDaniel responded, “It’s not been decided. This is the key. It’s not been decided.” McDaniel urged attendees to vote in January even as they shouted that Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was corrupt.
Meanwhile, Chris Krebs, former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, tweeted Saturday that, “Every canvass, audit, or recount conducted by hand has been consistent. Can’t hack paper.”