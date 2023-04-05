CHEAT SHEET
    GOP Congressman Gus Bilirakis Goes to Bat for Jan. 6 Participant

    ‘EXEMPLARY LIFE’

    Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL).

    Greg Nash/Reuters

    Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) has written a letter asking for lenience for a former Special Forces soldier who took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection and was later busted on charges of weapons possession and having a classified document. Jeremy Brown, who denies he was at the Capitol to stop the election from being certified, faces nine years for crimes uncovered when authorities investigating the riots executed a search warrant. Bilirakis is the second member of Congress to go to bat for him, after Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) made a similar plea. “He has lived an exemplary life with no incidents of violence and no criminal history,” Bilirakis wrote to the court, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

