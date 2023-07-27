GOP Congressman Unleashes Profanity-Filled Tirade on Teen Senate Pages
‘LITTLE SH*TS’
A Republican congressman reportedly lost his shit early Thursday morning on a group of teenagers working as Senate pages—all because they allegedly sat down to rest in the Capitol rotunda. According to a transcript obtained by The Hill, Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R–WI) unleashed a profanity-filled tirade on the pages, calling them “pieces of shit” and accusing them of “defiling” the space. “Wake the fuck up you little shits,” Van Orden said, according to the transcript. “What the fuck are you all doing? Get the fuck out of here.” Pages, usually high schoolers, deliver correspondence and do other odd jobs around the Senate, and they often rest in the rotunda when the Senate works late into the night. Van Orden reportedly defended the rant when pressed by The Hill, likening the dozing pages to somebody disrespecting Arlington National Cemetery.