GOP Convention Will Forgo New Platform, Instead ‘Enthusiastically Support’ Trump Agenda
WHAT AGENDA?
The Republican Party will not adopt a new platform at its convention beginning Monday night and will instead maintain the party’s 2016 platform and broad support for President Donald Trump’s agenda, the Republican National Committee announced Sunday. In a resolution, the party stated that it would “continue to enthusiastically support the President’s America-first agenda” and would not issue a new party platform until 2024, citing the scaled-back convention and inability for the Convention Committee on Platform to meet. It remains unclear what Trump’s second-term agenda is, as he has repeatedly failed to describe policies he plans to enact. The GOP resolution also took a swing at the media, asserting that it has “misrepresented the implications of the RNC not adopting a new platform in 2020.”