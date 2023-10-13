CHEAT SHEET
GOP Councilwoman Arrested After Carrying Gun at Pro-Palestine Rally
New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a firearm after openly carrying a gun at a pro-Palestine rally on Thursday, The New York Times reported. Vernikov turned herself in to the police on Friday, surrendering her Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter pistol. Photos taken the day prior showed her openly carrying the weapon in her waistband at the Brooklyn College rally. “New York's gun safety laws apply to everyone,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on X. The city council is set to refer Vernikov to the Committee on Standards and Ethics.