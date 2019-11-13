OK THEN
GOP Counsel to Bill Taylor: ‘Irregular’ Ukraine Channel ‘Not as Outlandish as It Could Be’
During Wednesday’s public impeachment hearing, Republican minority counsel Steve Castor hinted at a rather bizarre Trump defense.
“I want to turn to the discussion of the irregular channel you described,” Castor said to acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor, referring to his description of an “irregular” diplomatic channel with Ukraine manned by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and the so-called “Three Amigos”—Energy Secretary Rick Perry, EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, and ex-diplomat Kurt Volker. “In fairness, this irregular channel of diplomacy, it’s not as outlandish as it could be, is that correct?”
Laughing, Taylor responded: “It’s not as outlandish as it could be.” Castor would go on to list out those involved in the channel, claiming throughout that all the men were qualified to engage in foreign policy.