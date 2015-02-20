GOP Critics: Christie Is in a ‘Bubble’

CHEAT SHEET
Even the GOP is having a hard time backing Chris Christie these days. The New York Times spoke to Republican Party advisers and donors, including friends and former supporters of Christie, who say they are disappointed with the New Jersey governor’s recent behavior (not returning phone calls, not asking for support, being late to meetings). Some are turning to his rivals for the 2016 presidential nomination. “He’s a very popular figure, but he’s made a mistake by not creating the necessary momentum for the kind of national organization you need to be successful,” said a New York hedge-fund manager who now supports Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker. “He’s not touching enough people. And I think this is a classic rookie mistake.”