Revealed: 4-Point Debate Plan Advises DeSantis to Stoop to Low-Energy Insult
‘BASIC MUST-DOS’
Hundreds of documents posted online by a firm owned by the chief strategist of Ron DeSantis’ super PAC has provided an extensive look at the cringeworthy advice guiding the Florida governor as he preps for the GOP presidential debate next week. “There are four basic must-dos,” one memo says, referring to DeSantis as “GRD.” “1. Attack Joe Biden and the media 3-5 times. 2. State GRD’s positive vision 2-3 times. 3. Hammer Vivek Ramaswamy in a response. 4. Defend Donald Trump in absentia in response to a Chris Christie attack.” Citing “Roger Ailes’ Orchestra Pit Theory,” the document recommended DeSantis go especially hard on Ramaswamy, who is rising in the polls, with a rather lame, Trump-style insult of “Fake Vivek” or “Vivek the Fake.” Another suggestion subtly refers to his notorious awkwardness, telling DeSantis to “invoke a personal anecdote story about family, kids, Casey” while noting he needs to be “showing emotion.” DeSantis’ campaign and super PAC did not respond to The New York Times’ requests for comment, although the PAC took down the memo after the Times reached out.