GOP Demagogue Indicted Over 2020 ‘Voter Fraud’ Violence
SEE YA
Far-right demagogue Steven Hotze, a Texas medical doctor who has made a career out of persecuting the LGBTQ community and pushing QAnon-fueled conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being stolen, has been indicted on charges of unlawful restraint and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, stemming from his privately funded “investigation” into phony claims of voter fraud, according to his lawyer. News of the indictment was first reported by Fox 26 reporter Greg Groogan and confirmed by the Houston Chronicle. The incident in question occurred in October 2020, when a former Houston police captain hired by Hotze allegedly became fixated on the idea that a local air conditioning repairman supposedly in cahoots with corrupt Democrats was hiding hundreds of thousands of ballots in the back of his truck to sink Donald Trump’s chances of winning. After ramming the repairman’s vehicle and ordering him to the ground at gunpoint, Aguirre reportedly found no ballots but only air conditioning parts and tools. Aguirre, who was indicted last year on one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, has now been reindicted on the same charges as Hotze, who spearheaded the fruitless voting probe but was not there at the time of the alleged assault, his attorney told the Chronicle.