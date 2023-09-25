GOP Donor Asks for Money Back After Candidate Hires Corey Lewandowski
CROSSED THE LINE
Construction executive John Odom, a big-money Republican donor in recent election cycles, has asked for $100,000 back from Louisiana gubernatorial candidate Jeff Landry after he recruited Donald Trump’s former aide Corey Lewandowski to his campaign as a political adviser. The pair have a sordid history—Odom’s then-wife, Trashelle Odom, accused Lewandowski of sexual misconduct in 2021. She claimed that Lewandowski made unwelcome sexual advances toward her, which prompted Lewandowski’s departure as the leader of the MAGA Action Super PAC and a subsequent misdemeanor battery charge. Lewandowski agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors without having to admit to the offense, paying a $1,000 fine, completing 50 hours of community service, and attending counseling for controlling impulses.