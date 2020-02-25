GOP Donor Rebekah Mercer, Museum of Natural History Part Ways

Read it at ArtNet News
GOP mega-donor Rebekah Mercer is no longer on the board of the American Museum of Natural History, where staffers have been up in arms because of her family’s bankrolling of climate-change deniers, artNet News reports. Mercer’s term expired at the end of 2019, and it’s not clear whether she or the museum decided not to re-up. In 2018, more than 250 scientists—along with two dozen museum curators—called for the institution to cut ties with Mercer. Her family’s foundation has donated at least $1.6 million to the museum, but far more to organizations that support anti-science views.