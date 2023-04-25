GOP Drops Dystopian AI Attack Ad After Biden’s 2024 Announcement
WE’RE DOOMED
Shortly after President Joe Biden announced his 2024 re-election campaign Tuesday, the Republican National Committee hit back by releasing a video which it described as an “AI-generated look into the country’s possible future” if Biden is re-elected. The deepfake dystopian vision, which features truly disturbing fake images of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris grinning as they celebrate their 2024 win, is styled as a montage of catastrophic news stories. “This morning, an emboldened China invades Taiwan,” one says. “Financial markets are in freefall as 500 regional banks have shuttered their doors,” another says. “Border agents were overwhelmed by a surge of 80,000 illegals yesterday,” a third says, before showing shots of a crowd flowing over the Golden Gate Bridge. “Officials closed the city of San Francisco this morning citing the escalating crime and fentanyl crisis,” the fake newsreader says. Throughout the nightmare clip, a faint disclaimer appears in the top left corner of the frame reading: “Built entirely with AI imagery.”