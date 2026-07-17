GOP Elections Lawyer Dunks on Trump’s Bonkers Claims

Not even a veteran Republican elections attorney was convinced by President Donald Trump’s bonkers speech claiming “shocking vulnerabilities” in the security of U.S. polls.

Ben Ginsberg, former national counsel to the presidential campaigns of George W. Bush, including the 2000 Florida recount, scoffed at Trump’s claims in a 25-minute speech about supposed fraud and foreign interference in the 2020 elections.

“What stood out to me is that there’s still no evidence of a result of any election being incorrect,” he told CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins on Thursday night. “There still were not the documents. There still was not the evidence, although we’ll see what’s produced.”

Ben Ginsberg (left) testified before a House committee in 2022 that there was no evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election. JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

Ginsberg, who served as co-chair of the bipartisan Presidential Commission on Election Administration, has been pushing back against Trump’s insistence on voter fraud since 2020. In 2022, he testified before the House Jan. 6 committee that he found no evidence of such fraud in the 2020 presidential election won by Joe Biden.

In his much-hyped speech, Trump declared that “great damage has been done to our country” by nefarious foreign actors and that U.S. elections have been “left vulnerable to being rigged and stolen.”

The administration later released a trove of declassified intelligence documents it said back up his claims, but much of the information appears to be old and has so far failed to substantiate many of the president’s more serious claims.

Ginsberg conceded that the U.S. election system is imperfect, noting that it includes over 8,000 jurisdictions.

“There are inconsistencies between those jurisdictions. Elections are notoriously underfunded. And so if you wanna fix the vulnerabilities, there should be a lot of federal money going out to states and localities to actually succeed in doing that,” he said.

Ginsberg also pointed out that Trump’s concerns about China targeting U.S. elections may be a problem of his own making.

“After all—and this feels a little bit like an own goal—the administration has cut back on the cybersecurity agencies, CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) and the Department of Justice outfit that helps states,” he said.

“If there is a problem with the 2026 election, it will be in large part because the defenses that are provided by the federal government to the states to stop that activity have been drastically cut back. So that’s something that a bit of leadership would help on,” he added.

Ginsberg appeared on CNN along with several other experts to fact-check Trump’s claims shortly after his speech.

CNN’s Zachary Cohen also noted that the documents published by the White House didn’t reveal anything new.